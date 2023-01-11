Northern Arapaho Tribe awarded $2 Million to modernize water and solid waste infrastructure on the Wind River Reservation

Grant issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture

The Northern Arapaho Business Council has announced the Tribe has been awarded over $2 million in federal funding to improve access to clean water and benefit waste management and disposal. The funding is provided via the USDA’s Water & Waste Disposal Grants to Alleviate Health Risks on Tribal Lands program.

“We are grateful for the support of our federal partners to improve the quality of life for Arapaho families,” the NABC said in a statement. “These grant dollars will benefit our water and solid waste programs, while helping combat the longstanding problem of illegal dumping on the Wind River Reservation.”

The USDA grant includes:

· $1.4 million to purchase new equipment for the Northern Arapaho Tribe Solid Waste Program, including waste cans for program users, a skid steer, waste truck, cable hoist truck, and welding truck.

· $629,000 to assist in the development of community water and sewer infrastructure improvements, as well as replace a sewer lift station for the Chief Black Coal housing project. The project, under the Northern Arapaho Housing Authority, plans to construct 20 single-family homes and a community building.

“We work closely with our Tribal partners to collaborate on current and future projects to improve the quality of life on the Wind River Reservation,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Glenn Pauley. “Our goal is to provide access to safe, reliable drinking water and solid waste facilities and services, while easing health risks.”

–NABC Facebook Page