Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo coming over Fathers Day

One of the biggest rodeos in Indian Country, and Wyoming’s fourth largest rodeo, is coming to the Fremont County Fairgrounds on June 17-19. The Riverton City Council was told Tuesday night that the Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo will attract some 700 participants, both men and women. This will be the fifth annual NATR, which has been the runner-up for the Indian Tour Rodeo of the Year twice.

Alan Sinner of Riverton, co-chair of the organizing committee, told the councilors that the big event is family friendly. He noted, and Police Chief Eric Murphy agreed, that the rodeo has been run smoothly without any problems in its previous runs here. “This event brings thousands into the community,” he said, “and the performers are top notch, many among the top 15 in the Pro Rodeo Circuit.”

He said only Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Sheridan WYO rodeo and the Cody Stampede are bigger rodeos in Wyoming and he said it’s the second larges rodeo in Indian Country Nationally.

Sinner came with a request, that was, to place Northern Arapaho Nation flags around the intersection of Federal and Main to bring extra attention to the rodeo. The council members, by consensus, agreed.