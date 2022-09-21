Northern Arapaho Primary Election Ballot Set for Oct. 20th

The ballot for the Northern Arapaho Primary election on October 20th has been set.
The following have filed to seek election to the Northern Arapaho Business Council:
- Jordan Goesinlodge Dresser
- Ryan H. Spoonhunter
- Boniface Rodgley
- Clarence Oldman
- Lee Spoonhunter
- Lloyd Goggles
- Preston J. Moss
- Holly Butler
- Fernando Roman
- Nolan Friday
- Keenan Groesbeck
- Lydell Whiteplume
- Jared M. White Bull
- Dean Goggles
- Betty A. Mathews
- Michael Redman
- Antonio “Deno” Roman
- Michael Yellowplume
- Leonard J. Buffalo
- Faith Wallowing Bull
- Alfred Duran, Jr.
- Teresa His Chase
- Gary Dean Brown
- Delbert F. Dodge
- Sharon Charging Crow – Elliott
- Theodore Lionel Bell, Sr.
- Elgin R. Spoonhunter
- Stephen M. Fast Horse
- Kim Whiteman Harjo
- Norman Bitsie, Sr.
- Karen A. Returns to War
Candidates for the Northern Arapaho Tribal Committee
- Carmrol “Braxton” Ridgley
- Cherly L. Rouillard
- Clyde “Mick” Spoonhunter
- Lawrence J. Bell
- Alan White
- Ricky Blackburn, Sr.
- Richard Willow
Candidates for the Northern Arapaho Economic Development Commission
- Willimena “Billie” Spoonhunter
- Angela Spoonhunter
- Stephanie R. C’Hair
- Benjamin Miller, Jr.
- April Goggles
- Howard G. Brown
- Samuel J. Dresser
- Darren Willow
- Marian Scott
- Tova Harjo
- Cheryl White Bull
- Nora P. Oldman