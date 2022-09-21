Northern Arapaho Primary Election Ballot Set for Oct. 20th

The ballot for the Northern Arapaho Primary election on October 20th has been set.

The following have filed to seek election to the Northern Arapaho Business Council:

Jordan Goesinlodge Dresser Ryan H. Spoonhunter Boniface Rodgley Clarence Oldman Lee Spoonhunter Lloyd Goggles Preston J. Moss Holly Butler Fernando Roman Nolan Friday Keenan Groesbeck Lydell Whiteplume Jared M. White Bull Dean Goggles Betty A. Mathews Michael Redman Antonio “Deno” Roman Michael Yellowplume Leonard J. Buffalo Faith Wallowing Bull Alfred Duran, Jr. Teresa His Chase Gary Dean Brown Delbert F. Dodge Sharon Charging Crow – Elliott Theodore Lionel Bell, Sr. Elgin R. Spoonhunter Stephen M. Fast Horse Kim Whiteman Harjo Norman Bitsie, Sr. Karen A. Returns to War

Candidates for the Northern Arapaho Tribal Committee

Carmrol “Braxton” Ridgley Cherly L. Rouillard Clyde “Mick” Spoonhunter Lawrence J. Bell Alan White Ricky Blackburn, Sr. Richard Willow

Candidates for the Northern Arapaho Economic Development Commission