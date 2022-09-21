Northern Arapaho Primary Election Ballot Set for Oct. 20th

The ballot for the Northern Arapaho Primary election on October 20th has been set.

The following have filed to seek election to the Northern Arapaho Business Council:

  1. Jordan Goesinlodge Dresser
  2. Ryan H. Spoonhunter
  3. Boniface Rodgley
  4.  Clarence Oldman
  5. Lee Spoonhunter
  6. Lloyd Goggles
  7. Preston J. Moss
  8. Holly Butler
  9. Fernando Roman
  10. Nolan Friday
  11. Keenan Groesbeck
  12. Lydell Whiteplume
  13. Jared M. White Bull
  14. Dean Goggles
  15. Betty A. Mathews
  16. Michael Redman
  17. Antonio “Deno” Roman
  18. Michael Yellowplume
  19. Leonard J. Buffalo
  20. Faith Wallowing Bull
  21. Alfred Duran, Jr. 
  22. Teresa His Chase
  23. Gary Dean Brown
  24. Delbert F. Dodge
  25. Sharon Charging Crow – Elliott
  26. Theodore Lionel Bell, Sr.
  27. Elgin R. Spoonhunter
  28. Stephen M. Fast Horse
  29. Kim Whiteman Harjo
  30. Norman Bitsie, Sr. 
  31. Karen A. Returns to War

Candidates for the Northern Arapaho Tribal Committee

  1. Carmrol “Braxton” Ridgley
  2. Cherly L. Rouillard
  3. Clyde “Mick” Spoonhunter
  4. Lawrence J. Bell
  5. Alan White
  6. Ricky Blackburn, Sr.
  7. Richard Willow

Candidates for the Northern Arapaho Economic Development Commission

  1. Willimena “Billie” Spoonhunter
  2. Angela Spoonhunter
  3. Stephanie R. C’Hair
  4. Benjamin Miller, Jr.
  5. April Goggles
  6. Howard G. Brown
  7. Samuel J. Dresser
  8. Darren Willow
  9. Marian Scott
  10. Tova Harjo
  11. Cheryl White Bull
  12. Nora P. Oldman