Northern Arapaho General Council Meeting Rescheduled

Due to the scheduling of the Fall Ceremony, Northern Arapaho General Council Chairman Roy Brown has rescheduled the General Council Meeting to Saturday, October 15 at 10 a.m. at the Arapahoe School Auxiliary Gym, 445 Little Wind River Bottom Road. If a quorum of 150 members is not established by 10:30, the meeting may be cancelled, and a new date set by Chairman Brown. Agenda items will be accepted now through Frida, Sept. 30, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. Items received after this deadline will not be considered for the agenda. The final agenda will be published on or before Oc. 5, 2022. Agenda items are to be submitted in writing during normal business hours to the Tribal Secretaries Office at 533 Ethete Road, Ethete, or mailed to P.O. Box 396, Fort Washakie, 82414 ATTN General Council Chairman. Agenda items may also be submitted via email to Chairman Brown at rbbrown77@gmail.com