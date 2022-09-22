Normal Seasonal High Temperatures Today, Chance of Rain

Today is the first day of the Fall season, or rather, this evening at 7:04 p.m. it officially becomes Autumn.

Temperatures today will be around normal for this time of year. More rain is expected today. The west and north have the best chances, with central and southern areas having lesser chances. Friday will be dry and windy. Today’s highs will be in the mid-50s for Dubois, the mid to upper 60s for Lander and Jeffrey City, and the low 70s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows near 40 for Dubois and in the mid 40s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins.