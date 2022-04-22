May 13, 1959 – April 14, 2022

Nola Sizemore, 62, formally of Pavillion passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery.



Nola D. Richardson was born in Riverton, WY on May 13, 1959 to Kennth and Mary (Smith) Richardson. She grew up in the Wind River area and graduated from Wind River High School.



After high school she married Michael Beaulieu and together they had two children, Geoffrey and Lindsay. Michael preceded her in death in 2004. They traveled and worked in many states from California to Connecticut. Nola worked in the banking and education fields.



Nola married Jeffery A. Sizemore and together they made their home in West Virginia.



She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Sizemore; parents, Kenneth and Mary Richardson; son Geoffrey A. Beaulieu and his wife, Valia M. Beaulieu, and their children, Michael S. Beaulieu, and Mashall B. Beaulieu; daughter, Lindsay Beaulieu and her finance, Riley Pantier and their child Hunter Pantier; step son, Alexander J. Sizemore and wife, Kelci J. Sizemore and their children, Joshua J. Sizemore and Elane E. Sizemore; sister, Marcy Leseberg and her husband, Kenny; and brother, Matt Richardson and his wife, Megan.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Mike E Beaulieu; grandparents and great grand parents.



