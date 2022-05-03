NHSGA Riverton Scramble coming up May 7

By Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – This upcoming weekend will be a huge weekend for the local Riverton High School golf team even though they will not be hitting the links themselves.

That’s because this weekend on May 7th is the Riverton High School Four-Man Golf Scramble which will be helping fund the boys’ trip to North Carolina in mid-July to compete in the National High School Golf Association (NHSGA) National Championship.

As this year’s 3A State Champs the Riverton Wolverines Golf team was invited to one of the nicest, most noticeable golf courses in the country down in Moore County, NC: the Pinehurst Resort. It is there that the Wolverines will be competing in their first national championship even though they’ve had a history of winning State over the past decade.

Riverton Golf coach Lars Flanagan, a longtime golfer, called the Pinehurst course that his team will be playing on a “mecca” of U.S. Golf. That would be an understatement to most PGA players who have graced the “Home of American Golf” (according to the USGA) during one of the multiple US Open Championships or any other massive event, but on July 13-15th the boys of Riverton high will be the ones playing on the historic greens.

Although before then there is work to be done. The NHSGA Riverton Scramble taking place this Saturday is open to the public and will be competed in by two different styles of groups: serious and fun. The serious flight will be for those groups of four that want to shoot the low scores, they want to have a respectable and competitive day on the greens where as the fun flights will be for those that don’t mind getting a bogey every once in a while and just want to play a course for a good cause.

“This is going to be the first nice weekend for golf,” coach Flanagan said, “it’s a great opportunity for anyone who wants to play, no matter their skill.”

Flanagan played on the Riverton Country Club course this past Sunday on one of his first days off during this hectic-but-impressive season for his boys, and had nothing but positive things to say about it:

“The grass is still greening and growing,” Flanagan said about the course, “the greens are very good though, and with the weather this week by Saturday the whole course is going to be great.”

There would be no reason to play this weekend, though, if it weren’t for the ecstatic play by Flanagan’s golfers. Parker Paxton, Daxton Fischer, Brett Jones, Kyler Graham, Kennedy Prom and Brodie Dale who all deserve massive credit for their impressive season, even though Paxton seems to gain most of the attention from all over central Wyoming.

“We were all playing the best in the state at the end of the season,” Flanagan said about his team, “Paxton might be one of the ten best players in his grade in the country but he overshadows just how good the whole team is.”

Flanagan continued to brag about his team, a team he has worked hard to build up into the five-time state champions that they have become since 2013 (Four in Class 4A, One in Class 3A).

“One player doesn’t win it for you,” Flanagan stated confidently, “they matured so much mentally and physically. They did everything you can ask for as a coach.”

Now it’s onto state for those maturing Wolverines who you can meet, congratulate and see working the greens on May 7th at the four-man scramble. You can also try and beat their respective scores on the course which might give them something to work on in the upcoming Summer months before playing one of the most iconic golf courses in the country, let alone the world.