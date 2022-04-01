Newborn left on sidewalk in Omaha transferred to Tribal Court at Fort Washakie

From KETV, Newswatch 7, Omaha –

Prosecutors call it a case of felony child abuse.

Trinity Shakespeare, 28, is accused of giving birth and leaving her newborn son on a sidewalk in the area of 24th and P streets Feb. 13.

“Quite frankly it’s a miracle, on the street, on the sidewalk and she leaves the child but bystanders step forward and help until the squad gets there,” said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

KETV Newswatch 7 has learned while Shakespeare went to jail, her son, called ‘Baby Boy Shakespeare’ was first turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services.

But then, his Northern Arapaho tribe stepped in and had him legally transferred to the Wind River Tribal Court in Fort Washakie, Wyoming, and even gave him a name.

“Because the mom is Native American and the child is Native American, there’s a federal law that takes precedent and that’s the Indian Child Welfare Act,” Kleine said.

According to the Department of Indian Affairs, the purpose of the act is

“…to protect the best interest of Indian Children and to promote the stability and security of Indian tribes and families by the establishment of minimum federal standards for the removal of Indian Children and placement of such children in homes which will reflect the unique values of Indian culture.”

“The tribe has their own legal system,” Kleine said. “They have their own jurisdiction, own sovereign area and that’s what happens.”

Court documents show the mother agreed to the transfer of her son to her tribe.

“Let’s just hope this child, there’s a miracle, there’s a purpose and the child has a great life,” Kleine said.

The court will set a date for Shakespeare’s trial.

The felony child abuse charge carries a maximum of three years in prison.