New RPD Chief to be Sworn into Office Tuesday night

The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. with a full agenda including the introduction and oath of office for new Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado from Hoonah, Alaska. Additionally, a new police dispatcher will be introduced. Action items include a resolution setting fees for the PAWS For Life Animal Shelter, proclamations for the Week of the Young Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month, the second reading of an ordinance dealing with excavations in city rights of way, and public hearings and first readings of adopting the National Electrical Code and an ordinance dealing with the possession or use of counterfeit currency. A consultant is also scheduled to be selected for the Willow Creek Elementary Safe Routes to School Project.

See the agenda below: