New Riverton coach brings along Rock Springs A.D., outlines expectations & offseason plans

RIVERTON – Even though football season is just over a month removed from ending, and high school football is not a huge thought in many people’s minds right now that doesn’t mean that Riverton High School (RHS) isn’t moving full force into the fall sport. They did so late Wednesday night at Riverton Middle School when the newly acquired head coach, Mark Lenhardt, held his first meeting with his student-athletes and their parents.
“I can’t wait to get to work, to get Riverton back to where they should be,” Lenhardt said at the beginning of his 45 minute presentation to over a hundred people.
Lenhardt explained where he was from, where his football experience has brought him and what he hopes to bring to Riverton alongside his former Athletic Director, Thomas Jassman, who was approved as the future principal of RHS after John Griffith exits the position at the end of the school year.
“This is a process,” Lenhardt explained. “Work, dedication, attention to detail and patience [help] make yourself the best version of yourself over a four-year period. That’s what I’m asking out of the team.”
The Wolverines’ new head coach has plenty of experience that should calm many nerves, but his previous two coaching jobs at Torrington (2011-18) and Rock Springs (2019-22) have yielded some of the best seasons and first state championship appearances in years. As Coach Lenhardt detailed his past, he added in his tenure time at Riverton as “2023 – a long time hopefully” below his five previous coaching jobs.
In the powerpoint that Coach Lenhardt presented to the players, parents and assistant coaches he stated that “players must trust coaches” and “coaches must trust players”, but also “parents must trust coaches” and the “players must trust each other” or else the season could be lost before it ever begins.
Coach Lenhardt was also very blunt with how Riverton’s defense has performed over the past decade by showing how many points they’ve allowed per year compared to powerhouses like Cody, Star Valley and Douglas. The numbers were shocking, even to those that have been watching Wolverine football for the past ten years, as RHS had a ten-year average of 31.5 points allowed per game, nearly twice as much as the other three teams mentioned.
“We can score as many points as we want but if we can’t play defense we can’t win,” Coach Lenhardt said. “Other coaches question our toughness … and statistics show we give up too much, so how do we fix it?”
Lenhardt then went into detail about how much weight room experience he wants his student-athletes to participate, and it’s non-negotiable if they want to get better.
“Summer weight room is mandatory,” Coach Lenhardt said to his future players. “I want to make our kids tougher, bigger … We’re going to try and get as many of you into weights classes that we strongly encourage. Not only that, we’re going to work with Reggie [Miller] to try and get position groups together to create competition in the weight room.”
With all the strength and conditioning that Coach Lenhardt stressed for nearly one-quarter of his presentation it would seem that the offense and defense of Riverton is going to look a little bulkier by the time kickoffs begin next fall.
All-in-all, Coach Lenhardt gave the parents and student-athletes a lot to mull over for the next few months but he also brought a sense of urgency and professionalism that should put more fans in the stands this upcoming season as the Wolverines look to get more than one win in a season for the first time in three seasons.
With the combination of Lenhardt and Jassman, along with the staff that has already been with RHS for years, the team could look very different very fast and could even look like a real competitor sooner rather than later.