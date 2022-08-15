New Riverton City Administrator to be sworn in Tuesday

The Riverton City Council meets in regular session Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Included on the agenda is the approval of the contract and administering the oath of office to new City Administrator Kyle Butterfield.

Councilors will also award a bid for a one-ton flatbed work truck for the Collections and Distributions Department of the Water and Sewer departments, a bid for the city’s fuel contract for the coming year and the final reading of the Reckless Animal Owner ordinance.

See the full agenda below: