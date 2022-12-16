New Nordic Ski season, same superb Lander Valley skiers

By: Shawn O’Brate

LARAMIE – The first event of the 2022-23 Wyoming High School Nordic Ski season took place last weekend in Laramie and eight teams took to the Happy Jack Trails at Tie City. Lander Valley High School (LVHS) sent a handful of student-athlete skiers to the mountain with the hopes of getting off to a solid start and begin the long trek that hopefully ends with Jackson finally being kicked off the throne they’ve sat on for over a decade.

Lander Valley would definitely get off to that strong start in the varsity events with the help of Ameya Eddy, the 2022 3A Girls’ Cross Country State Champion. She crossed the 5K freestyle finish line at 17:01.6, a full 28 seconds ahead of Laramie’s Eliza Fay.

Coming up in fourth was Lander’s Shayla Babits (17:51.5) and junior Emily Anderson (19:25.6) rounding out the top 10.

Not only did the Lander Valley girls show out in the first meet of the season but the boys went down the snow amazingly as well. In the boys event, senior Otus Beason finished with a blitzing speed of 14:43.8.

It was a very exciting finish as Luke Schmidt of Kelly Walsh High School (KWHS) and Beason came down to a single-second difference (14:44.7), with KWHS skier Luke Pearson brewing right behind them in third at 14:47.8.



Emily Anderson had a strong day, much like all of her teammates, in Laramie to start the season. (p/c Norm Cessna)

Also, in the Friday Fun 3×3 event it was LVHS who came out on top in the team totals for the girls while the LVHS boys (32:23) finished just seconds behind Kelly Walsh (32:07).

The girls’ team consisted of Babits, Anderson and Eddy who finished in 38:10, over two whole minutes ahead of second-place Kelly Walsh at 40:13. The boys’ team consisted of Diego Lobatos, Owen Firth, and Beason.

At the finish of the race it was announced that this first time since 2019 that the Nordic Ski season has started on time.

Up next

This weekend LVHS travels to the host of last year’s state championship, Pinedale.

Congratulations to all the Tigers and Lady Tigers that competed in Laramie and good luck to those competing this weekend!