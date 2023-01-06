New Ninth District Circuit Court Judge named for Pinedale

Governor Mark Gordon has appointed John LaBuda to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Sublette County. LaBuda’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Jim Radda in Teton County and the subsequent transfer of Judge Curt Haws from Sublette to Teton County. The Ninth District also includes Fremont County.

LaBuda has been a private practice attorney in Pinedale since 2008 and is currently the Managing Partner at LaBuda & White. From 1997 until 2008 he was a partner at Palmer & LaBuda law office in Rock Springs. He has also served as an attorney with the Wyoming Public Defender’s Office and a Special Assistant Attorney General representing the State of Wyoming Workers Compensation Division. LaBuda earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point and his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Wyoming.

“Once again, this was a difficult decision between three qualified candidates. John’s varied legal background, broad knowledge of Wyoming law, temperament, and experience in the Ninth District as a private practice attorney make him a good fit to serve on the Circuit Court bench,” Governor Gordon said.

“It will be an honor to be the Sublette County Circuit Court Judge,” LaBuda said.