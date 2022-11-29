New Members Sworn In on Riverton School Board

By Ernie Over, WyoToday

At the last Riverton School Board members, the newly elected members and one re-elected member were sworn in and the outgoing members were recognized before a packed Central Office Board Room Audience.

Taking their oath of office on four year terms were incumbent Jody Ray plus newcomers Terri Kucera and Terry Cantrell. Lori Morrow is also new to the board who will serve for two years. Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said she looks forward to working with the new board members.

Board members who are now leaving the board were celebrated with plaques of appreciation. They include Jenni Wildcat, Joel Guggenmos and Jeremy Hernandez. Jody Ray also received a plaque for her service this past term and a certificate from the Wyoming School Boards Association for her completion of board training. Ray continues on the board. Flanagan also praised the outgoing members for their service and dedication to the students of the district, noting that Wildcat, the only Native American member of the Board, had served the district for six years. In a farewell address, Wildcat said she’d still be around and still working on behalf of kids, in some yet unknown capacity.

A special recognition was given to Reggie Miller, who was named the Wyoming Assistant Principal of the Year. He is the RHS Assistant Principal. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Riverton Branch Director, Jacque Stoldt recognized Lilian Kimpel, Youth of the year and Riverton Middle School Principal Aziz Waheed recognized educator Christina Bekken’s nomination for the LifeChanger of the Year Award.