New Mayors, New State Representative & New County Commissioner chosen in Tuesday’s Balloting

Fremont County voters turned out at the polls Tuesday with 13,734 ballots cast. There were some surprises, an upset and a return to the status quo in other races. Municipal races were the most hotly contested with Riverton, Hudson and Dubois electing new mayors while incumbent mayors in Lander, Shoshoni and Pavillion held on to their positions.

In Lander, Mayor Monte Richardson won re-election with 1,553 votes to challenger Dan Hahn’s 1,426 but in Riverton, it was challenger Tim Hancock who topped incumbent Mayor Richard Gard with 54 percent of the vote, 1,642 to 1,343. Dubois Town Council member Patricia Neveaux moved up to the mayor’s seat with 63 percent of the vote topping Jason Kintzler 269 to 153. In Hudson, challenger Sherry Oler defeated incumbent Michael Anderson by 15 votes, 83 to 68. Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith bested his challenger Jordan Whitener by 18 votes, 118 to 100. Pavillion Mayor Richard “Matt” Pattison was unopposed and gathered in 93.5 percent of the vote there.

In House District 33, a majority minority district, a Republican non-Tribal resident of Lander , Sarah Penn, unseated the county’s only Democrat in the State House, Northern Arapaho Incumbent Andi LeBeau, with 55 percent of the vote, 1,077 to 867 in an upset. Other incumbents won easily with Republican St. Representative from HD 54 Lloyd Charles Larsen defeating Independent Jeff Martin with 62 percent of the vote, 2,645 to 1,560. In Riverton, Republican incumbent Ember Oakley topped Libertarian Bethany Baldes 1,798 to 1,175. HD34 incumbent Republican Pepper Ottman was unopposed.

The County Commission District 3 race was won by newcomer Republican Ron Fabrizius of Riverton over the current chairman, Travis Becker. Becker initially did not seek re-election, but then announced a late run as an Independent. Fabrizius’s margin of victory was 1,355 to 1,204 in his second run at the office. Commissioner Clarence Thomas of Fort Washakie was unopposed for re-election as was Commissioner Michael Jones of Lander.

For Central Wyoming College Trustee Subdistrict 2 in Riverton, incumbents Craig Tolman and Gay Hughes easily outdistanced challenger Joe Lucero. CWC Subdistrict 4 was won by Incumbent Paula Hunker, who was unopposed.

Mayoral Precinct Totals:

In the Lander Mayoral race, challenger Hahn won only one of Lander’s six precincts, that being 1-1. Richardson won the other five. In Riverton, challenger Hancock topped Gard in every precinct.

City and Town Council Races:

Lander Ward 1: Joshua Hahn 513, Oakley Corsick Boycott 370

Lander Ward 2: Incumbent Missy White 595, Austin Shields 208

Lander Ward 3: Incumbent John L. Larsen 865 (unopposed)

Riverton Ward 1-2 year: Dean Peranteaux 552 (unopposed)

Riverton Ward 2: Karla Borders 843 (unopposed)

Riverton Ward 3: Michael (Mike) Bailey 862 (unopposed)

Dubois Town Council, 4 year: Bruce J. Thompson 338, Amanda Ysen 219

Dubois Town Council, 2 year: Randall C. Lahr, 365

Pavillion Town Council, 4 year: Jacque Stoldt 49; Write ins, 13

Pavillion Town Council, 2 year: Patricia Johnson 50, Lori Blowers 44

Shoshoni Town Council: Tammie Hardkte 131, Jacob Stetler, 114