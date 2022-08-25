New Lander Mural Described as “Simply Beautiful”￼

By Jeff Rebitski and Shawn O’Brate, WyoTodayMedia

“Simply Beautiful” were the words used by Mayor Monte Richardson at the dedication ceremony of the mural painted on the wall of the Lander Bake Shop by the team of talented artists from the Wind River Reservation. The event was Friday afternoon, the 19th of August, and was attended by local business people, Native Americans, and citizens who celebrated the six-week long project.

Jen and Mic Pryor, the owners of the building in Lander, are excited and proud of the art and hope that it will draw tourists and local art and pastry connoisseurs alike.

“The artists, Colleen Friday, Adrienn Vetter and Talissa Abeta worked tirelessly to finish the project in all weather conditions,” said Stacy Stebners.

Stebners is the Project Coordinator and director of The Bossert Collective, a non profit organization in Lander that promotes local art initiatives through grants and economic development funding which calculated the total investment for the project at $41,000.

“The name of the piece is Power, Life and Healing,” said Tallissa Abeta, “We felt that each piece of the mural was significant and correctly represents the culture and heritage of the local community.”

The event was attended by an estimated 200 people and small meals were provided while The Eagle Spirit singers and dancers moved to the beat of the drum group as they provided entertainment and a Native ceremonial feeling. Before they took the stage, a flutist from the Comanche Tribe in Oklahoma, Andrew Vasquez, blessed the celebration with different songs played on different ceremonial flutes.

According to Stacy Stebners, many art pieces are planned for Lander and several pieces can be seen as you walk and drive through the community. Lander businesses are catching on to the concept of art appreciation and the value it adds to the community. It draws visitors and enhances the value in both cultural and monetary perspectives. The painting will stand for many years as a symbol of pride for the community of Lander.