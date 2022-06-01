New Hospital about two years away, Audience Told Tuesday

Another celebration event was held by the Riverton Hospital District last night at Central Wyoming College as the next steps in building a new hospital in town were announced. Now that a $37 million grant has been approved by the USDA Rural Development Program, the main question on most everyone’s minds is when will the construction begin. Billings Clinic Vice President for Facility Services Mitch Goplen, who will oversee the project, said bids will be sought for a construction manager at risk, that design has begun on the 60,000 square foot hospital and clinic, and after a contractor has been chosen, and ground broken, it would be about 18 months before the hospital could be open.

Goplen said site work is underway for infrastructure for the Eastern Shoshone Business Park where the hospital will be located, and that work is being overseen by Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s construction consultant Steve Wilson. In the mean time, pledges are being collected, grants are being sought and the Billings Clinic, which will operate the new hospital, is in the early stages of planning staffing and equipping the new facility.

“Now the hard work begins,” said Riverton Medical District’s Vivian Watkins.

Special guests at the Tuesday night update were:

• Clint Seger, MD, Billings Clinic Chief Medical Officer, Region

• Nicole Hobbs, Billings Clinic Vice President, Regional Operations

• Mitch Goplen, Billings Clinic Vice President, Facility Services

• Glenn Pauley, USDA Wyoming State Director

• Lorraine Werner, USDA Wyoming Community Programs Director