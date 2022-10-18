New Hires and Growth at the Wyoming Business Council Announced

John Jenks, Economic Initiatives Director John Jenks grew up in Kansas City but found his way to Wyoming in pursuit of outdoor adventure and to support his family business. Previously, John worked for The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and he hopes to bring this experience into his new role where he sees a lot of untapped potential to grow and diversify the economy. He is looking forward to working on the Pathways to Prosperity project and hopes to align stakeholders across the state to achieve a shared economic vision for the people of Wyoming. In his free time, John spends time with his 5-year-old Weimaraner, Archie, and, as a self-proclaimed weather nerd, loves to follow the weather. John is based in Laramie.