New Hires and Growth at the Wyoming Business Council Announced

CHEYENNE, WY – Many new faces have joined the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) in the past few months. Whether filling an open position or expanding our reach with a new title, these team additions are an asset to WBC and Wyoming at large and we want to introduce you to some of our new hires:
 
 
Amber Power, Community Leadership & Engagement Manager
 
Amber Power is a Wyoming native and joins the WBC, based in Cody, with a background in higher education and consulting. She is passionate about strategic thinking and planning and shares her expertise with the public through a podcast called “Leadership Lunchdate”. Amber wants to add value to her team and to projects and can’t wait to work with communities to help them figure out who they want to be and how they will get there. Outside of work, Amber is a mother of four busy kids and enjoys reading or catching up with close friends.
 
 
John Jenks, Economic Initiatives Director
 
John Jenks grew up in Kansas City but found his way to Wyoming in pursuit of outdoor adventure and to support his family business. Previously, John worked for The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and he hopes to bring this experience into his new role where he sees a lot of untapped potential to grow and diversify the economy. He is looking forward to working on the Pathways to Prosperity project and hopes to align stakeholders across the state to achieve a shared economic vision for the people of Wyoming. In his free time, John spends time with his 5-year-old Weimaraner, Archie, and, as a self-proclaimed weather nerd, loves to follow the weather. John is based in Laramie.
 
 
Taylor Vignaroli, Entreprenuer Development Manager
 
Taylor Vignaroli hails from Casper where his interest in athletics, recreation, and building evolved into an interest in economics, business, and making use of many outdoor opportunities throughout the state. Taylor has a background in environmental consulting and agricultural technology but hopes to make Wyoming the strongest entrepreneurial economy in the country through his new role. Outside of work, Taylor coaches middle school and high school sports and has recently taken up coffee roasting. Taylor is based in Laramie.
 
 
Patrick Edwards, West Central Regional Director
 
This Cheyenne native comes from a vast background in startup companies, higher education, and regional distribution for a well-known retail brand. Patrick’s passion for Wyoming and its success led him to the role of Regional Director where he hopes to build relationships and help communities expand. He covers Fremont, Sublette, and Teton counties and is based in Riverton. Patrick’s extracurriculars include fishing, hiking, gardening, and producing the RadCast Outdoors podcast, where he shares his love for Wyoming recreation, especially angling.
 
 
Kaley Holyfield, Business Retention & Expansion Manager
 
Growing up in western Colorado, Kaley often visited Saratoga, Wyoming, where she fell in love with the state’s sense of adventure, freedom, and grit. After graduating from the University of Wyoming, Kaley entered the hospitality industry and worked in higher education which allowed her to stay in-state and develop skills around employer relations and corporate partnerships. Kaley is based in Laramie and will take this experience into her new role where she hopes to break down barriers for organizational success and retain businesses in Wyoming. In her free time, she enjoys navigating local trails.
 
 
Chance Price, Business Recruitment Manager
 
Chance comes from a long line of Wyomingites who originally homesteaded here in the 1800s. With no desire to leave this great state, Chance started his career in the financial industry and, later, fundraising. In his new position, Chance looks forward to taking a proactive role in the health of this state and building relationships with companies and people that can make our state better, more diverse, and more resilient. Outside of work, Chance enjoys hunting, fishing, watching Cowboy football, and cheering on Boston sports teams. Chance is based in Laramie.
 
About the Wyoming Business Council
 
Through leadership, policy, and investments, the Wyoming Business Council stands firmly upon Wyoming’s heritage while advancing innovation, business creation, recruitment, and growth in order to build resilient communities and create opportunities to thrive.
 
We envision a future where traditional Wyoming values and innovation go hand-in-hand to create opportunities so communities can confidently withstand economic uncertainties and continue to thrive for generations to come.