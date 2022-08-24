New Filings reported Tuesday for General Election Ballot

The deadline to file is August 29th. Here are the current filings as of Wednesday morning, August 24:
FCSD#1 – Lander
Todd R. Sutton, Gabe Joyes, Aleen Brew; Maureen Donohoue Howell; Karen Harms; Sheron Terhune; Jennifer Butler; Jared Kail; Mike McConnell; and Ralph A. Vinci
FCSD#2 – Dubois
Erin Miller
FCSD#6 – Wind River
Lora Acres, Eight Mile Road; Steve J. Lynn, Pavillion; Dawn Leonhardt, Missouri Valley
FCSD#24 – Shoshoni
Kassie Holdren, Jock Campbell, Gerald Jarrard, Gavin Woody
FCSD#25 – Riverton
Terri Kucera; Jody Ray; Jenni Wildcat
FCSD#25 Riverton – two year unexpired term
Vicky Williams
FCSD#38 – Arapahoe
William J. C’Hair, Michelle “Shelly” Groesbeck, Rebecca M. Bell, Wayne T. C’Hair; Dennis (Butch) C’Bearing, Sr.; Iva Moss, Littleraven Oldman
Hudson Municipal District – Mayor
Sherry L. Oler
Central Wyoming College
Subdistrict 2 – Craig Tolman
Subdistrict 4 – Paula Hunker
Wyoming Legislature – House District 55
Bethany Baldes, Libertarian
Wyoming Governor
Jared J. Baldes, Libertarian
US Representative – Constitution Party
Marisa Joy Selvig, Riverton
US Representative – Libertarian Party
Richard Brubaker, Riverton
Dubois/Crowheart Conservation District
Ashlynn Eastman
Popo Agie Conservation District – Rural Supervisor
Bryan Hamilton, Bailey Kirsten Brennan
Lower Wind River Conservation District – At Large Supervisor
Ray Appelhance, Nick Biltof
Lower Wind River Conservation District – Rural Supervisor
Lora Acres
Dubois Cemetery District
Rosemary Graff, Margaret L. Wells
Shoshoni-Lysite Cemetery District – Director
David Manchester, Cynthia (Cyndi) Moravek
Shoshoni-Lysite Cemetery District – Unexpired two year term
Lyle R. Delay, Becky Zent
Fremont Fire District – Director
Paul Downey, Shoshoni; Red Fyler, Lander; Kelly Gardner, Shoshoni