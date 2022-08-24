New Filings reported Tuesday for General Election Ballot

The deadline to file is August 29th. Here are the current filings as of Wednesday morning, August 24:

FCSD#1 – Lander

Todd R. Sutton, Gabe Joyes, Aleen Brew; Maureen Donohoue Howell; Karen Harms; Sheron Terhune; Jennifer Butler; Jared Kail; Mike McConnell; and Ralph A. Vinci

FCSD#2 – Dubois

Erin Miller

FCSD#6 – Wind River

Lora Acres, Eight Mile Road; Steve J. Lynn, Pavillion; Dawn Leonhardt, Missouri Valley

FCSD#24 – Shoshoni

Kassie Holdren, Jock Campbell, Gerald Jarrard, Gavin Woody

FCSD#25 – Riverton

Terri Kucera; Jody Ray; Jenni Wildcat

FCSD#25 Riverton – two year unexpired term

Vicky Williams

FCSD#38 – Arapahoe

William J. C’Hair, Michelle “Shelly” Groesbeck, Rebecca M. Bell, Wayne T. C’Hair; Dennis (Butch) C’Bearing, Sr.; Iva Moss, Littleraven Oldman

Hudson Municipal District – Mayor

Sherry L. Oler

Central Wyoming College

Subdistrict 2 – Craig Tolman

Subdistrict 4 – Paula Hunker

Wyoming Legislature – House District 55

Bethany Baldes, Libertarian

Wyoming Governor

Jared J. Baldes, Libertarian

US Representative – Constitution Party

Marisa Joy Selvig, Riverton

US Representative – Libertarian Party

Richard Brubaker, Riverton

Dubois/Crowheart Conservation District

Ashlynn Eastman

Popo Agie Conservation District – Rural Supervisor

Bryan Hamilton, Bailey Kirsten Brennan

Lower Wind River Conservation District – At Large Supervisor

Ray Appelhance, Nick Biltof

Lower Wind River Conservation District – Rural Supervisor

Lora Acres

Dubois Cemetery District

Rosemary Graff, Margaret L. Wells

Shoshoni-Lysite Cemetery District – Director

David Manchester, Cynthia (Cyndi) Moravek

Shoshoni-Lysite Cemetery District – Unexpired two year term

Lyle R. Delay, Becky Zent

Fremont Fire District – Director

Paul Downey, Shoshoni; Red Fyler, Lander; Kelly Gardner, Shoshoni