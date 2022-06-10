New District Manager Named for BLM Lander/Worland District

WORLAND, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management welcomes Matt Marsh as the new district manager for the Wind River/Bighorn Basin District of Wyoming. As district manager, Marsh oversees activities on approximately 5.7 million acres of BLM-managed public lands within the Cody, Lander and Worland field office areas.

“Matt brings a strong natural resources background to the district manager position, and his experience heading-up complex projects will serve the Wind River/Bighorn Basin District and area communities well,” said Andrew Archuleta, state director of BLM Wyoming.

Marsh joins BLM Wyoming from BLM Idaho, where he served as the Challis Field Manager. Before that, he served as the supervisory environmental protection specialist for the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) in Billings, Montana. He gained a diverse range of professional experience during his 19-year tenure at WAPA, as well as through prior positions at both the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Bridger Plant Materials Center.

Marsh retired in 2016 as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served on active duty for seven years and for 20 years as a reservist in aviation and mobilization preparation duties.

“I am thrilled to be here at the Wind River/Bighorn Basin District. I’m really looking forward to working with the staff, partners and the public in one of my favorite areas in the country,” said Marsh.

Marsh was raised on a ranch in Plentywood, Montana. He earned a bachelor’s degree in soil science and a master’s degree in land rehabilitation from Montana State University, as well as a master’s certificate in project management from the George Washington University. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, biking, fishing, camping and international travel.