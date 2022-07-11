New City Clerk to be Appointed Tuesday in Lander

Lander Mayor Monte Richardson told a WyoTodayMedia radio audience Monday on Let’s Talk Fremont that Rachel Fontaine, the current deputy city clerk, will be appointed Tuesday night to replace retiring clerk Tami Hitshew. At the same time, Richardson said the city would begin advertising tor a deputy clerk and for a deputy treasurer, as City Treasurer Chara Lara would be retiring in three years. “This is part of our succession planning, so we’re not left in the lurch when these retirements occur,” Richardson said.

Also on Tuesdays agenda is the third and final reading of ordinance 2022-1 Amending Title 4 of the City Code spelling out requirements for metal container storage boxes in the city. A new liquor license for the Antler Restaurant and Bar, LLC will have a public hearing and action by the council. The restaurant and bar is located on East Main Street/South US 287 at Zander’s Travel Center. Two new hanger leases will be authorized for the mayor to sign, the mayor will be authorized, with council approval to sign a change order with Hein Bond Architects for the Maven Project at the Lander Economic Development Association’s Business park east of the city and and approval will be sought by the mayor to sign an engagement letter from Fagnant, Lewis, Brinda PC for the city’s annual audit.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Lander City Hall Tuesday night. A recap of the meeting will be featured in the Weekend Lander Journal.