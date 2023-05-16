New Analysis shows Strength of State’s Oil and Gas Industries

News Release from Petroleum Association of Wyoming
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) and American Petroleum Institute (API) today released new analysis on the growing economic contributions of America’s natural gas and oil industry in all 50 states, including investment in Wyoming ranging from taxes and workforce wages paid to indirect and induced jobs in retail, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors throughout the energy supply chain. The study, commissioned by API and prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), showed that the industry supported more than 58,000 jobs and contributed nearly $11.9 billion toward the state’s economy in 2021.
“It is well known across the state that the natural gas and oil industry is Wyoming’s primary economic driver,” said PAW President Pete Obermueller. “This latest report reveals just how true that is – boosting every facet of the state’s economy from agriculture to tourism to manufacturing. Natural gas and oil are literally powering Wyoming’s potential.”
“Natural gas and oil delivers growing economic contributions to America that were nearly equivalent to Canada’s annual GDP last year. From Wyoming to New Mexico, America’s natural gas and oil workforce is the backbone of communities, supporting nearly 11 million careers throughout the energy supply chain,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. “America’s economic outlook is brighter when we are leading the world in energy production and this analysis serves as a reminder that we need policies and regulations that encourage investment and enable development.”
The PwC report is based on the latest government data available at the state, national and congressional district level. The findings highlight the importance of policies that promote energy development, including meaningful action on permitting reform and the issuance of a final five-year plan for offshore oil and gas leasing.
According to the findings, in 2021, the industry directly and indirectly:
In 2021, the U.S. led the world in natural gas and oil production and the benefits of that leadership permeated throughout non-producing and producing states alike. At the national level in 2021, the natural gas and oil industry:
Click here for more information on the economic impact analysis and here to view a copy of the report.
