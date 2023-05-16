New Analysis shows Strength of State’s Oil and Gas Industries

“It is well known across the state that the natural gas and oil industry is Wyoming’s primary economic driver,” said PAW President Pete Obermueller. “This latest report reveals just how true that is – boosting every facet of the state’s economy from agriculture to tourism to manufacturing. Natural gas and oil are literally powering Wyoming’s potential.”

“Natural gas and oil delivers growing economic contributions to America that were nearly equivalent to Canada’s annual GDP last year. From Wyoming to New Mexico, America’s natural gas and oil workforce is the backbone of communities, supporting nearly 11 million careers throughout the energy supply chain,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. “America’s economic outlook is brighter when we are leading the world in energy production and this analysis serves as a reminder that we need policies and regulations that encourage investment and enable development.”

The PwC report is based on the latest government data available at the state, national and congressional district level. The findings highlight the importance of policies that promote energy development, including meaningful action on permitting reform and the issuance of a final five-year plan for offshore oil and gas leasing.

According to the findings, in 2021, the industry directly and indirectly:

Supported 58,780 total jobs (20,340 direct and 38,440 indirect) or 14.4 percent of Wyoming’s total employment.

Generated an additional 1.9 jobs elsewhere in Wyoming’s economy for each direct job in the state’s natural gas and oil industry.

Provided $5.7 billion in labor income ($3.6 billion direct and $2.1 billion indirect) to Wyoming, 23.3 percent of the state’s total.

Contributed $11.9 billion to Wyoming’s total gross domestic product ($8.3 billion direct and $3.5 billion indirect), 28.6 percent of the state’s total.

In 2021, the U.S. led the world in natural gas and oil production and the benefits of that leadership permeated throughout non-producing and producing states alike. At the national level in 2021, the natural gas and oil industry:

Supported 10.8 million total jobs or 5.4 percent of total U.S. employment.

Generated an additional 3.7 jobs elsewhere in the U.S. economy for each direct job in the natural gas and oil industry.

Produced $909 billion in labor income, or 6.4 percent of the U.S. national labor income.

Supported nearly $1.8 trillion in U.S. gross domestic product, accounting for 7.6 percent of the national total.

Click here for more information on the economic impact analysis and here to view a copy of the report.