The next meeting of a proposed “neighborhood watch” group for the residential area basically from East Fremont to East Jackson east of North Federal Boulevard is set for tonight at Riverton City Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. All residents in that area are encouraged to attend.

The meeting is being held to address crime, graffiti and trash in that area. The meeting was organized after two men were shot in the alley between the Loaf ‘ Jug store and Roomers Motel last month.

