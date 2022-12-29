Nearly Half of Food Distributed by Food Bank of Wyoming Comes From Grocery Rescue Program

Beef, milk, eggs, potatoes — every day so much nutritious food that grocery stores can’t sell goes to waste, even as countless individuals and families here in Wyoming struggle to fill their pantry each week.

It doesn’t have to be this way: Food Bank of Wyoming’s Grocery Rescue Program saves nourishing, quality food from being discarded by retail stores and puts it into the hands of Wyomingites instead.

In fact, last year, Food Bank of Wyoming obtained and distributed more than 4.4 million pounds of quality food items — nearly 48% of the total pounds of food distributed — through the Grocery Rescue Program. These were items from retailers with damaged packaging or other defects not affecting the products’ integrity that were then delivered to Hunger Relief Partners to distribute to our neighbors facing hunger.

“The food and products that we donate are still in great condition, and you would just be heartbroken if you saw that go to waste knowing that people in our community can use it and knowing that we have the resources to get it to them,” said Katie Macarelli, who oversees Natural Grocers’ grocery rescue partnership with Food Bank of Wyoming.

You can help us fight hunger in Wyoming by making a financial gift to Food Bank of Wyoming. Today, your gift will have double the impact thanks to a matching gift by the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. Every dollar you contribute will help us provide enough food for six meals to kids and adults in Wyoming

Rachel Bailey, Executive Director

Food Bank of Wyoming