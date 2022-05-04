Nearly $400-million of Assessed Value for County to be Deferred to 2023

SF 60 is the reason why mineral royalty Ad Valorem taxes to be paid only monthly

By Ernie Over, WyoToday



LANDER – The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday heard that the county valuation process has been very different and difficult this year than in previous years, due to the impact of legislation passed by the State Legislature. The county valuation, when set and certified, allows taxing authorities to know how many mills they can levy to support their operations, including special districts and Central Wyoming College.

The county valuation is $890,000,000 for local assessed and estimated state assessed value. Of that amount, $386.8 million will be deferred to 2023 because, under the new legislation, the oil and gas production companies have started making monthly payments as of January 1st instead of an annual lump sum. The county started receiving monthly payments from the oil and gas production in April, with an amount still to be determined..

County Assessor Tara Berg said the local valuation should be up about 9.5 percent, but since the county is to only receive a monthly payment instead of a lump sum from mineral production, the funds received will be revenue and not valuation and won’t be reported until 2023. That’s where the confusion comes in.

“What’s good for budgets is typically bad for taxpayers,” she said.

County Clerk Julie Freese said she is nearly on a deadline to have the valuation set and she suggested another meeting for county officials to make a determination ASAP.