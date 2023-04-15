National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 22

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Fremont County Prevention Program has 8-10 Drop Boxes for unused medications in the county located at city halls, SageWest Healthcare and on the Reservation.

The Fremont County Prevention Program, in partnership with Fremont County Prevention Partnership and Fremont County Suicide Prevention Task Force, encourages youth and adults to embrace community wellness through education, policy development, collaboration, and changing behaviors associated with the misuse of alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, and suicide. For information, click here.