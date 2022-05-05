National Day of Awareness March for MMIP Saturday

The March for Justice to honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) will be held this Saturday morning starting with a gathering at 10 a.m. The march will begin at 11 a.m. at the parking lot of the 789 Casino south of Riverton and proceed north to Riverton City Park. There will be a Rally for Justice at 12:30 p.m. at the City Park Bandshell with various speakers.

Participants are asked to wear Red and to wear masks.

The event is being hosted by MMIP Organization/Coalition/Community. Red ribbons will be tied on light poles throughout downtown Riverton for the month to create awareness of the issue. For additional information call 307-240-7728

Additionally, Riverton Mayor Richard Gard issued a proclamation for today, May 5th. See it below: