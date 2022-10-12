Jul 10, 2013 – Oct 6, 2022

Funeral services for Natalya Grace Martinez, 9, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 as well as 1:00 p.m. until service time the day of the funeral at Davis Funeral Home. She passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

The family asks that if you would like to bring a “stuffies” (stuffed animals) to put in the casket, they would appreciate it.

Natalya “Tally” Grace Martinez was born on July 10, 2013 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, daughter of Robert Lee and Krystal Lee (Verley) Martinez. Her name Natalya was derived from the Russian meaning of Nativity and Grace meant “to be born in God’s grace.”

The family lived in Florida until August of 2014 when they moved to Riverton, where she grew up. Tally attended Jackson Elementary School but and was currently being homeschooled in the 4th grade.

Natalya was all girl who loved to dress up. She kept her mom busy changing her outfit 20 times a day and always had an ensemble picked out for any occasion. This soft-spoken little girl was always on the go, never walking but always skipping. Tally had a love for animals, especially horses and cows, making it known that her goal was to become a veterinarian someday. Her nurturing spirit attracted her to babies, dreaming of becoming a Mommy one day. She was sweeter than honey, loved to sing and share her warm hugs with everyone her favorite color was rainbow. Tally was lovingly described as Sunshine and Fire by her family. She had an amazing imagination, creating a world where she was the princess to her friendly Red and Green Dragons. Tally also loved to spend time outside in the garden. Tending to the raspberries, grapes, peas and her favorite flowers, holly hocks. Most importantly, Natalya loved God and knew she was a child of God.

Survivors include her Parents; Siblings, Leela, D.J., Benjamin and Zipporah Rose Martinez; Grandparents, Don and Jenny Stagner of Riverton and Kim Pitt and Stan Hagerman; Great Grandparents, Val and Wes Wheatham and Marty and Dan Scott; Aunts and Uncles, Stanley Hagerman, Alicia Hagerman, Taylar Stagner, Sam Stagner, Kara Verley, Kristina Verley, Glenn Johnson and Amaris Spang, Matthew and Jamie Abraham; numerous cousins and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her favorite Uncle, Toby Stagner; Aunt, Lisa Marie Hagerman, Uncle, Jeffrey Broulitte and Great Grandpa, Don Stagner.

Memorial in Tally’s memory can be made to the Department of Family Services with “Foster Care” in the memo in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

