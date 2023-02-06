Feb. 16, 1938 – Jan. 31, 2023

Nancy —A Friend To So Many

Nancy Zupence died January 31, 2023 at her home on South Fork Road in Fort Washakie. She was born on February 16, 1938 in Afton, WY to Fielding Bruce Peterson and Eunice Blanch Lynch Peterson. Her father was a game warden, so the family moved every four years to different areas of Wyoming.

Life was good for Nancy, with her older sister, Marjorie and younger sister, Mary. At a young age she learned to enjoy and appreciate nature and the beauty of Wyoming. Her high school years were spent in Lander and Riverton. Nancy graduated from Riverton High School in 1956.

Nancy attended college in Laramie and graduated with an elementary teaching degree in 1959. Meanwhile, she met her future husband, Rudy Zupence, an engineering student, and they were married on Dec. 26, 1958.

Nancy’s teaching career began in Cheyenne. In 1967 she and Rudy relocated to Fort Washakie, WY and Nancy accepted a teaching job at Fort Washakie School where she taught for thirty-three years. Her students and coworkers remember her with great love and respect. She was honored as teacher-of-the-year twice during her career.

Nancy was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Fort Washakie. She served as a reader at the liturgy, a choir member and a cantor. Her beautiful voice was greatly appreciated by the congregation. She also helped in caring for the church, and especially in setting up the Christmas crib and decorations, and supplying flowers and food for special occasions.

Nancy’s many hobbies included reading, gardening, cooking, creating art and enjoying the beauty of the land and mountains around her home. There was always a dog or cat to help welcome those who visited her home. Her friends remember with love and gratitude the many very special Christmas parties at her beautifully decorated home.

After retiring from teaching, Nancy enjoyed creating art with her camera and watercolors. She was a member of the Lander Artist Guild, and her work was shown at art shows and craft fairs in Lander, Riverton, and throughout the state of Wyoming. She was honored as Artist of the Month by the Lander Artist Guild and her work was shown at the Lander City Hall.

Nancy’s friends remember her as a gentle soul who “sang like a meadow lark”. She cared deeply for people, animals and the land. She was friendly, generous, creative, caring and compassionate —a friend to all. One described her as “well put together” and another as “sassy in a most delightful way”. Her beautiful art and her good way made her an inspiration for all who knew her. Nancy will be greatly missed.

Nancy is survived by her sister, Marjorie DeLeva of California, brothers-in-law Ron DeLeva and Michael Cartwright and nephew, Jeremy, the Dunlap family, her special kitty, Luna, and her many friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, 2 infant brothers, her husband, Rudy, and her sister, Mary Cartwright.

Let us gather to celebrate Nancy’s life with a Rosary on Thursday, February 9 at 5:00 pm at the Hudson Funeral Home Chapel, Mt. Hope in Lander. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church, Lander at 10:00 am on Friday, February 10. Nancy will be buried next to her husband, Rudy at Mt. Hope Cemetery

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.