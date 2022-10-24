NABC Primary Results: Spoonhunter and Dresser led the Field

The Northern Arapaho Business Council field in the tribe’s primary election held last Thursday was led by former Chairman Lee Spoonhunter, who received the most votes with 459 while current Chairman Jordan Dresser finished second just 15 votes behind at 444. Current NABC members who will advance to the General Election include Stephen Fast Horse, Kim Whiteman Harjo and Jared White Bull. Failing to advance was Boniface Ridgley who just missed the cut at 13th. See the top 28 finishers, all those who garnered over 100 votes, below:

The General Election will be held November 17th.