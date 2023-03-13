MW Received Four Bids to The Big Dance; Cowgirls to the WNIT

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed, with four Mountain West teams headed to The Big Dance for the second-straight year.

With the return of March Madness, the WyoToday Bracket Challenge is BACK! Deadline to enter is Thursday, March 16th. Download your bracket at Wyotoday.com and enter today.

San Diego State, the Mountain West’s automatic qualifier, earned a No. 5 seed. Boise State received an at-large bid and a No. 10 seed, while Utah State also earned an at-large bid and a No. 10 seed. Nevada is the fourth MW team to receive a bid and is a No. 11 seed. This marks the fifth-straight tournament that the MW has had multiple bids and the 20th time in Conference history to have two or more teams in the NCAA tournament. It’s also the second time in league history with back-to-back seasons of four or more NCAA tournament bids. The MW had four in 2012 and five in 2013.HURSDAY, MARCH 16TH @ 10:15AM.

Spartans to play in CBI

The historic 2022-23 San José State men’s basketball season continues in the postseason as the program has accepted a bid to play at the Discount Tires College Basketball Invitational, March 18-22, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Spartans enter the 16-team tournament as the second seed and face Southern Indiana Saturday afternoon in a first-round game at 12:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game live on FloHoops.

Lobos return to post season play

The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns to postseason play for the first time in nine years as it was selected for the 2023 National Invitation Tournament. The Lobos are a No. 2 seed and will host Utah Valley in an opening round matchup at The Pit on Wednesday night. Game time is 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Lady Rebs get invite to Women’s NCAA

In the Women’s NCAA March Madness, UNLV returns to the big stage and will dance in the NCAA tournament as the Lady Rebels earned a No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 seed Michigan (22-9, 11-7 Big Ten) on March 17th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The No. 11 seed is the highest by a MW team since 2016-17 when Boise State also earned a No. 11 seed. The winner of the first-round contest between the Lady Rebels and Wolverines will advance to play the winner of No. 3 seed LSU and No. 14 seed Hawai’i.

Cowgirls to the WNIT

For the second consecutive season and 11th time in program history, the Wyoming Cowgirls have been selected to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). The Cowgirls received the Mountain West’s automatic bid to the tournament after finishing second in the league standings. Since the league champion, UNLV, earned the NCAA’s auto bid, the WNIT bid goes to the Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls are 22-10 on the season, their most single-season victories since 2019. Wyoming is coming off a 71-60 loss in the Mountain West Tournament Championship Game to top-seeded and nationally-ranked UNLV. UW made it to the third round of last season’s WNIT, losing 82-81 in triple overtime to UCLA.

Wyoming will find out when, where and who it will play when the full bracket is announced Monday. The Cowgirls are 19-9 all-time in the WNIT, including winning the 2007 title.