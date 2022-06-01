Museum Founder Received Special Gift from the Netherlands

By Carl Cote, WyoTodayMedia

The National Museum of Military Vehicles grand opening was one of the largest and most publicized events in Fremont county this year, but a lesser-known private ceremony was held before the event Saturday morning. Museum founder Dan Starks was surprised with a gift, hidden behind a curtain, from his friend and business partner, Ivo Rigter.

Rigter, a charismatic blonde-haired blue-eyed Dutchman who stands at about 6’6”, owns BAIV BV, a military vehicle restoration business operated in the Netherlands. The two parties met about five years ago. “I’d heard rumors about someone with a big collection out in Wyoming, in the states, who wanted to start a new museum,” said Rigter Saturday as visitors flowed around him in the museum’s lobby at the grand opening. “We’ve been lucky to find and deliver some very rare vehicles for Dan and the museum over the last few years.”

Under the curtain, Saturday morning, stood a sculpture featuring a bald eagle and a white dove perched on the edge of a nest made of sticks. The artwork, commissioned by Rigter, was created by social designer Roco Verdult in honor of the 1,135 American soldiers killed in combat in the Netherlands during World War II. Tulips, brought from the Netherlands, were laid out on a table next to the display for the grand opening’s guests to pick up and place in the nest to fill it with color and new life. The nest, once filled with tulips, represents freedom.

Rigter recalled meeting Starks in Dubois for the first time in the winter of 2017 eating Bison steaks and getting lost in conversation about their shared passion in military vehicles. “Dan was home alone that day and invited us to eat a few beautiful bison steaks with him, which he went out to put on the Barbeque,” said Rigter with a laugh. “We got so lost in Dan’s stories that night that when we remembered to check the grill there were three very small, very well-done steaks that were hard to recognize.”

Since then the two have worked together to get over thirty vehicles from Europe to sitting in various dramatically-lit exhibits at the Dubois museum.

“It’s hard to say how honored I am for this,” said Starks after the sculpture had been unveiled. “I am so appreciative of your business partnership and friendship, Ivo.”

The nest will reside in the museum’s Patton Gallery as a gesture of gratitude from the Netherlands to the United States for its role in the Dutch’s liberation on May 5, 1945.