It will be a warm day today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible, especially in northern Wyoming. Some storms may have gusty winds. Breezy in some areas with elevated fire weather in southern Wyoming.Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for Dubois, Lander and Riverton. In the upper 70s to low 80s for Shoshoni, Worland and Thermopolis. Tonight’s lows in the mid to upper 40s across the region.