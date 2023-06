Showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area this afternoon. And tomorrow afternoon. And Friday afternoon. And… In general, the active weather pattern will continue into next week. Today’s highs very similar to yesterday with the low 80s for Thermopolis and Worland, the upper 70s for Shoshoni and Riverton, the low 70s for Lander and Jeffrey City and the upper 60s for Dubois.