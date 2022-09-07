Mayor Issued Oath to New RPD Dispatcher Tuesday Night

As part of his official duties, Riverton Mayor Richard Gard administered the oath of office to new Riverton Police Department Dispatcher Camile Bench at the city council meeting Tuesday night. With her husband Travis looking on, as well as their three children, she raised her right hand and recited the oath. Afterwards, her husband pinned her RPD badge on her uniform and the audience in attendance, including other dispatchers and police officers, burst into applause. Bench then made the rounds of the dias and shook hands with the council members and staff present.