Mountain West Conference soon to be shaken up by SDSU?

SAN DIEGO – Collegiate football has shown in the past year that schools, conferences and players have all gotten more and more freedom to do what’s best for themselves rather than continue the trend of staying put or building up, leading to massive realignments of power house conferences.

This time last year it was announced that the University of Texas (UT) and Oklahoma University (OU) would be forgoing any more easy championship opportunities in the BIG XII conference for a chance to show their stuff against the toughest teams in the SEC starting in 2025. And earlier this Summer it was decided that two of California’s biggest teams, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC), would leave the Pac-12 Conference in 2024.

The Mountain West Conference, the home of the University of Wyoming (UW) since 1999, has felt the effects of these transitions of powers as Brigham Young University (BYU) left in 2011 along with the University of Utah before Texas Christian University left for the BIG XII in 2012.

Now it appears that one of Wyoming’s conference rivals, the San Diego State University (SDSU) Aztecs, is following the trend and taking up one of the spots that the aforementioned California teams left in the Pac-12.

Yes, after months of rumors and speculation it seems that the once-dead Pac-12 conference is not out for the count yet. The Aztecs are the perfect choice for the conference as they not only reside on the West coast already but they have a shiny, brand new Snapdragon Stadium that is in its inaugural year as the home of SDSU football. The new stadium compliments Tony Gwynn Stadium and their Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, and can hold up to 50,000 people when expanded.

Not only will the Aztecs new stadium be attractive to Pac-12 boosters but their already-successful men’s basketball team will get more attention and better shots at breaking through the NCAA Tournament brackets. Also, according to previous Mountain West deals, the Aztecs receive around $3.5 million per year but with the Pac-12’s new media rights deal the expected number could grow to roughly $28 million per year and could go even higher with deals from Apple and Amazon supposedly on the table.

The decision has not yet been made public but multiple sources across the West Coast and the Mountain West Conference have all but confirmed the choice to take SDSU in 2024 when UCLA and USC leave. Even though it has not yet been confirmed, it has vastly grown from an “if they leave” to a “when they leave” conversation.

By: Shawn O’Brate