Mountain West Announces Conference Women’s Basketball Slate

By University of Wyoming Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Sept. 7, 2022) – The Mountain West announced the 2022-23 18-game conference women’s basketball schedule Wednesday afternoon. Incredibly, the Wyoming Cowgirls will open league-play on the road for the seventh consecutive season in 2022-23.

Wyoming opens the Mountain West slate December 29 at defending conference champion UNLV. It marks the second time in the past three seasons that the Cowgirls open league play at UNLV and is the third-straight season featuring a road contest at UNLV in the opening week of MW play. The Cowgirl home conference-opener is Dec. 31 as Fresno State comes to Laramie for the lone matchup with the Bulldogs during the season.

UW opens play in 2023 with a home contest against New Mexico January 5 before beginning a three-game road stretch. That trip begins with a Jan. 11 contest at Air Force and is followed by trips to San Jose State (Jan. 14) and Nevada (Jan. 16). Following that, the Cowgirls return home for back-to-back contests in Laramie against UNLV and San Diego State, Jan. 19 and 21, respectively.

The Cowgirls end the month of January with trips to Utah State, Jan. 26 and Boise State, Jan. 28. The contest with the Broncos on the 28th is the lone matchup with BSU in 2022-23. February opens with SJSU coming to Laramie for a Feb. 2 contest before the first Border War matchup of the season Feb. 4 at Colorado State.

Utah State (Feb. 9) and Air Force (Feb. 11) are the home opponents next for the Cowgirls before hitting the road for their final two road contests of the season. UW travels to “The Pit” to face New Mexico Feb. 16 and then heads to San Diego State for a Feb. 18 matchup. The Cowgirls close the regular season with two-straight home contests as they host Nevada Feb. 23 before closing with rival Colorado State Feb. 25 for Senior Day.

Season tickets for Cowgirl basketball are available now with single-game tickets available soon. Fans who need additional information regarding tickets may go online at GoWyo.com/Tickets, email tickets@uwyo.edu, can call the UW Ticket Office at 307-766-7220 or can visit the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.