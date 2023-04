A beautiful spring day expected today! Skies will be mostly sunny, with only scattered high cirrus. Highs will be near or above normal for this time of year, with the coolest readings across Sublette County.Today’s high temperatures expected to reach in the mid-to-upper 60s at Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the low 60s at Riverton, in the mid-to-upper 50s at Dubois and Lander and near 50 at Jeffrey City.