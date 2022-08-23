Morton Church Celebrated its 100th Sunday

The Little Church on the Bison Prairie celebrated its 100th Anniversary on Sunday in connection with a birthday party for a Centenarian. Holy Nativity Church at Morton was founded “about 100 years ago” by Welsh Anglican Missionary the Rev. John Roberts, who also founded the mission at Fort Washakie. Officials from the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming in Casper brought in a huge circus-style tent, a quartet of musicians, a caterer, and lots of enthusiasm to the Sunday event, including Bishop Paul-Gordon Chandler. The celebration was attended by nearly 100 local residents. The shindig also served to celebrate Morton-area resident Violetta Woolery’s 100th birthday.

In advance of the observance, the church, through the Diocese, received a new sprinkler system for its grounds and new curbs and gutters for its parking lot. Jerry Yennie, who said he had been confirmed at the church, its is groundskeeper who also serves as a Bible Study leader when the Rev. Sally Bub is not scheduled to lead services. That’s about twice a month.

Bishop Chandler noted the church would also be known as the Little Church on the Bison Prairie due to its location in the midst of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s Bison Pasture, which surround the church on three sides. The church also recognized the Tribe’s Bison Coordinator, Jason Baldes, with the gift of a handsome plaque acknowledging the Tribes work to restore bison to the area.

The family who supplied the church’s bell, the Kelly’s from Powder River, were also in attendance.

Wyotoday Photos by Ernie Over