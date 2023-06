Showers & thunderstorms will be more widespread this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rain will be the main threat. Scattered showers will continue tonight. Temperatures will return to more seasonal levels. These wetter and cooler conditions continue through the weekend. Expected rainfall amounts through 11 p.m. on Saturday include one half to one inch in Dubois and Worland, and one to one and a half inches in Lander, Jeffrey City, Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis.