The current local weather pattern is what the National Weather Service is calling a wash, rinse, and repeat pattern. Not much change is expected in the foreseeable future with rain showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, and warm temperatures continuing. Today’s high temperatures will remain in the low 80s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the mid-to-upper 70s for Riverton and Lander, and in the upper 60s for Dubois.