Monroe Found Competent to Stand Trial in 2019 Double Murder

It took investigators almost three years to identify the suspects following the January 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watts and Rudy Perez, and the process since has not been speedy either. Last week, the alleged shooter, Brandon Monroe, entered a not guilty plea and a plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness to the felony and first-degree murder charges in the couple’s death. The pleas came during a hearing in which Monroe was found to be mentally competent to proceed in his defense. Following multiple delays in Monroe being admitted to the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston, he’s now been treated there, and on Friday Dr. Katherine Mahaffey appeared by video and indicated he was fit to proceed. Monroe, now 20, was 16 at the time of the murders. Defense attorney Curtis Cheney said they would request an examination regarding Monroe’s potential mental illness at the time of the murders. If that process concludes that Monroe was competent at the time, he’s scheduled for a jury trial beginning on

September 18 of this year.