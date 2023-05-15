Monday is National Senior Fraud Awareness Day

Monday, May 15th is National Senior Fraud Awareness Day. Senior fraud is a growing concern in Wyoming and across the United States, as individuals are targeted each year.

“We should all be aware of the growing risks of financial fraud,” Secretary of State Chuck Gray said in a statement. “Each year, seniors across the country are defrauded to the tune of billions of dollars through common schemes and tactics. Through increased awareness of the common signs of financial fraud, we can protect those most vulnerable to financial exploitation.”

To learn more about the signs of fraud and reporting suspicious activities, please contact the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, Compliance Division, at 307-777-7370 or via email at investing@wyo.gov. We’ll tell you what scammers wish you didn’t know.