Oct 19, 1957 – Mar 26, 2023

Funeral services for Miranda Delores Hanway, 65, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow.

Mrs. Hanway passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at St. Mark’s Hospital in Millcreek, Utah.

Miranda was born on October 19. 1957, daughter of Herman “Herby” Joseph Hanway and Antoinette Dorlette Gambler. She grew up in Wyoming and Utah. During her younger years, Miranda excelled as an athlete in basketball and track. She was also an excellent dancer and singer, singing with the drum group. She was the 1st Attendant for the Northern Arapaho Tribe Pow wow. Miranda was an artist who loved sewing, beading and cooking. You could always count on Miranda happily taking care of others with a smile on her face. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Miranda was baptized into the Catholic faith but also held tight to her traditional Native American ways.

Survivors include her son, Ledale Ray Hanway; sisters, Rebecca Hanway, Sara Willow, Shirley Buckman and Bernadette Hanway; brother, Ronnie Hanway; nieces and nephew, Lillian Fox, Bobby Mae Fox and Monty Fox; great nieces and nephews, Marcelino Hanway, Isabel Alvarez, Jasmine Alvarez, Esmeralda Alvarez, Angel Alcantar, Lillian Alcantar, Jayden Alcantar, Cipriana Mayen, Christian Mayen, Miranda Mayen, Nariah Fox, Tina Marie Mejia and Eutimio Mejia; 9 great, great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Garnett; parents; brothers and sisters, Dora Ann Gambler Hanway, Adelle F. Hanway, Robert J. Hanway, Sr., Priscilla “Dolls” J. Hanway Tidszumt, Lavera P. “Polly” Hanway Ortiz, Lidell R. “Frankie” Hanway, Adrianne A. Hanway; niece, Antoinette “Toni” Hanway.

