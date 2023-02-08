Mills wrangles 1,000th point

By: Shawn O’Brate

SHOSHONI – All during the 2022-23 season we’ve seen basketball players around Fremont County surpass the 1000 point mark in their careers with Ryan Wells in Dubois, Wylie Shearer in Wind River and now there can be another added to the list during this historic season: Shoshoni’s Alex Mills.

Mills, a senior at Shoshoni High School, dropped the 100th point on the road this past weekend against Wright. Entering the game Mills needed 16 points to eclipse 1,000 points and nearing the end of the third quarter he finally put that 16th point through the bottom of the net.

Max Mills, the Lady Wranglers’ head coach and athletic director at Shoshoni, was present with his wife Christina, the principal and head volleyball coach, and could not be more excited to be able to witness their son cross that threshold in person after years of working on the court.

“To be a part of that, watching him from just a kid, and seeing the time and the effort he put in to become this great player and this great person, it’s so much fun,” Max Mills said.

On top of the 1,000 points on Mills’ résumé he also has already eclipsed 500 assists and is nearing 500 rebounds as well. But, not to his father’s surprise, his number of assists has always been a representation of who Alex is on the inside.

“Since he was in fifth grade he’s always been like that,” Max said about his son. “I remember there was a game when he was little where they were up big, and Alex got a steal and was going for the breakaway layup and instead passed it up to one of his teammates who ended up scoring.”

Max said that when he asked Alex about the assist after the fifth grade game he simply responded, “did you see his face? He was so excited! He hadn’t scored a point all game!” which he stated was “just as important.”

After Mills scored his 1,000th point the announcer for the Wright Panthers gave a huge shoutout to Alex at the behest of his parents, surprising some of the other parents and kids in the gymnasium who used to play with Alex on travel teams when they were younger. Everybody in the gym was celebrating with the Mills afterwards, and even though the Wranglers lost 67-58 there was still plenty of happiness on the bus ride home surrounding Mills.

Mills scored 19 points in the loss to Wright, which is on par with his 16.1 average points per game (ppg) this season. On top of the 16.1 ppg, which ranks second on the team behind Mills’ longtime friend and teammate Trey Fike (below), he also averages 7.3 rebounds per game, 7.3 assists per game and nearly one block per game – all team-highs on the season.

Many of those numbers are nearly identical with his production last season as a junior when he averaged 14.3 ppg, 7.3 rebounds per game and 7.6 assists per game on his way to an appearance at the 2A Boys’ State Basketball tournament.

Now that this achievement has been grasped, the next goal is set for both Alex and Coach Mills:

“For everybody, the goal is pretty much let’s win two games at regionals and get to state and do what we can to get that trophy,” Coach Mills said. “We’ve got three big conference games coming up and it all starts there … how many of these next three games can we win?”

Currently, the Shoshoni Wranglers’ team is 8-8 and still looking for their first conference win while Coach Mills’ Lady Wranglers are 9-9 on the season and 1-2 in conference play, just one spot behind Rocky Mountain (11-6, 3-0).

Both teams play this Friday against Wind River at the Wranglers’ gymnasium starting with the varsity girls at 5:30 P.M. followed shortly by the boys’ game. Wind River’s Lady Cougars are currently ranked behind the Lady Wranglers at (4-13 , 1-2) while the boys are ranked second in the 2A Northwest quadrant at (8-8, 2-1).

Congratulations Alex and enjoy the rest of your senior season! Good luck during the last few weeks of your final basketball season as a Wrangler!