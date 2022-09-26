Military “Stand Down” set Tuesday for Veterans who need Assistance

Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27th, Wyoming Workforce Services and Volunteers of America in Riverton will host a military “Stand Down” in Riverton from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Workforce Center at 422 East Fremont. At that time, Veterans can access medical, dental and other personal care needs.

The idea is to offer these services to vets who are homeless or near that point in an effort to help them with basic needs. “With winter approaching and the danger of inclement weather, our vets need winter clothing and they can access that clothing through the Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) and through the Disabled Veteran Outreach Program (DVOP) at the Riverton Workforce Center.” said Tim Wolf, USMC Veteran DVOP / Workforce Specialist from Rock Springs.

Vets who are in need can also seek assistance at the VA clinic in Riverton on Rose Lane near the hospital or at the Volunteers of America location downtown in the 100 block of North Broadway. .