Another earthquake has rocked the state, this time a magnitude 3.2 shaker in Yellowstone National Park by Heart Lake at a depth of 7.5 kilometers at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday evening. The quake was recorded by a University of Utah Seismograph Station.

No damage was reported according to the United States Geological Survey. This quake followed a second 3.2 magnitude quake last week reported near Bairoil.