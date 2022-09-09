December 7, 1950 – September 3, 2022

Mike Averill, 71, of Riverton, Wyoming died Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home in Riverton with family by his side. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m.,

Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home. Military Honors will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Dennis Michael Averill was born December 7, 1950 in Longmont, Colorado to Ronald Duane Averill and Doris Elaine Green. Mike joined the United States

Marine Corp serving in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged he married Robyn Ralph. The couple had four beautiful children together living in Yakima,

Oregon. He also loved living in Christmas Valley, Oregon before moving to Riverton, Wyoming.

Mike married Brandi Lyn Dupuis on December 12, 2016 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Mike moved to Riverton where he enjoyed his career as a contractor installing siding and windows. After his retirement he went to work for Linton’s Big R Store

for five more years. Mike loved to goose and duck hunt as well as fly fishing. He also enjoyed socializing with family and friends. He was a member of the Ducks Unlimited.

He is survived by his wife Brandi Averill; children, Sean Buck (Christine) Averill, Jared Michael (Angela) Averill, Cisco (Lexi) Flood, Kimberly Brooke (Sean)

Anderson Averill, Erin Janelle Averill, and LaRae Marie (Bobby) Walters; 11 grandchildren; mother, Doris Anderson; brothers, Ron (Renee) Averill, Ken Averill;

sister, Diane (Larry), sister-in-law, Amber (Shawn) Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Duane Averill; parents-in-law, Bill and Peggy Snyder; and sister-in-law, Amanda Goodrich.

Memorials may be made to the Tough Enough Cancer Fund in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com