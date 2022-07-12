May 14, 1984 – Jul 9, 2022

Michaela Rae Sisneros, known as Tia to family, born on May 14, 1984 to Guadelupa “Lupe” Ann (Roman) Pingree and Michael Reynaldo Sisneros, took her journey on July 9, 2022 in the presence of her beloved family after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. She chose to keep her battle private.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roman Family Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Michaela’s home, 3355 Carson Dr., Riverton, WY, with a wake to follow.



She gave her life to being an amazing mother first and she was a wonderfully cherished daughter and sister. Lupe finally got her girl. Michaela was one of the strongest and most capable nurses to walk the floors of Wind River Community Healthcare, she worked until the end. In her free-time she loved boating and camping at the lake, working-out and she never missed her kid’s sporting events. She was baptized into the Catholic Faith but followed traditional and cultural beliefs of the Northern Arapaho. She helped her family at Sundance every year and she burned sweetgrass on the 4th of July. Tia liked to drive fast and parked wherever necessary. She brought so much joy and beauty into this world.



She is survived by her children, “my kids”, Aspyn Rae Brown, Rilyn Blessid Brown, Sateva Rae Sisneros, “my son” Aisyn Nigel Brown and their father Nigel Scott Brown. She is preparing the grounds for her mother (and closest friend) Lupe Pingree and her siblings whom she protected fiercely Antonio Pingree, Robert “Shane” Pingree, Augustine Sisneros, Alfred Reyes, Michael Skretteberg, and sister Solana Sisneros. She loved to laugh with those that she took as siblings, Shannon Brown, who never left her side, Dawn Oldman and Telano Returns to War and her close niece Tyneez. She had many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends that are all grieving at the loss of such a wonderful person. There are too many to name but they all know she loved them.



She is being welcomed by her infant daughter Lissette Azul Acebo, her grandparents Juan Sr. and Theresa Roman, and Ida and Reynaldo Sisneros. Uncles Juan “Johnny” Roman Jr., Candido Sisneros and her friend Pat Maes (“Phat Pat”). Words cannot express how happy she is to hold her baby again.



On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.