December 2, 1971 – April 30, 2023

Michael Stephen Shockley, 51, of Lander, WY died on April 30, 2023 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.

Michael Shockley was born on December 2, 1971 to Roy Alfred Shockley and Dora Jean Keyser.

He graduated in 1990 from Cheyenne East HS and is also a graduate of LCCC.

Michael married his wife, Erica, on March 13, 2006 and also served his community in law enforcement for over 20 years.

This reliable and humble man enjoyed many activities such as family karaoke; outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, forging, as well as spending time with his family.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Dillon Park in Lander.

Michael is survived by his father, Roy Shockley (Helen), Dora Shockley, Christie Krog; wife, Erica, daughter, Aanika; son, Damascus; daughter, Nataly Hoffman; daughter, Delaney Shockley; In-laws, Monte and Bev Paddleford; brother and sister-in-law Ben and Andrea Foster – their children, Nathan, Jacob (Annali), Hannah; brother-in-law Deak Dollard; brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Heather Cobb – their children Elianna and Ethan; sister-in-law, Heidi Dollard – and children Emma, Olivia, Isabella, Sophia, Landon, Vivan and many more friends and family.

Memorial contributions may be mailed directly to Erica Shockley – P.O. Box 1301, Lander, WY 82520.

